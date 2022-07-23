Maitland Mustangs jump to second after 94-87 win against Bandits

The Maitland Mustangs have jumped to second on the NBL1 East Men's ladder just behind the Canberra Gunners after holding off Albury-Wodonga 94-87 at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.
The Mustangs, who extended their winning streak to six, moved ahead of the faltering Newcastle Falcons with both teams having an 11 win, six loss record after the weekend's matches.
James Hunter led the way for Maitland scoring 27 points and pulling in 10 rebounds, but in another pleasing performance the Mustangs again had five players scoring in double figures.
Daniel Milburn was in strong form again landing 20 points and shooting at 50 per cent (three from six) from the three-point line. In a show of his influence were up by 24 points during his 27 minutes on court.
Will Cranston-Lown and Billy Parson both scored 11 and Matt Gray made 10 as well as pulling in six rebounds.
In an upset result the Falcons were beaten 72-59 by the Central Coat Crusaders on Saturday night.
Looking ahead the Mustangs host the Sutherland Sharks (8th) next Saturday night followed by the Bankstown Bruins (12th, August 6 away), and a double header at home on August 13-14 against tManly Warringah Sea Ealges (10th) and Illawarra Hawks (4th).
Maitland also have a catch-up game against the Canberra Gunners on a date to be set.
Unfortunately, it was still a one-sided affair in the NBL1 East Women's game with Albury running out 101-43 winners despite missing Aussie legend Lauren Jackson for the game.
Mila Wawszkowicz top-scored for Maitland with 18 points and Hanna Griffin scored 11.
The Mustangs face another tough assignment next Saturday when they host the third placed Sharks.
