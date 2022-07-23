The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mustangs jump to second after 94-87 win against Bandits

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 23 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Maitland Mustangs centre James Hunter scored 24 points and made 10 rebounds.

The Maitland Mustangs have jumped to second on the NBL1 East Men's ladder just behind the Canberra Gunners after holding off Albury-Wodonga 94-87 at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.