Silver Lady victory at Newcastle eases flood pain for Louth Park's Paul and Daniel Carmody

Silver Lady has given Louth Park hobby trainer-driver Daniel Carmody his first winner in two years and a much-needed boost for his flood-hit family.
Silver Lady broke through at her 10th start for Carmody at Newcastle on Friday night, coming from a one-one sit to win by 4.5m in a 1:55:5 mile. The mare is owned by Daniel's father, Paul, who is studmaster at Lochend Stud, which was inundated in the recent flood. Daniel, a carpenter with two horses in work, said the victory was a welcomed boost during a difficult time.
Advertisement
"Dad's place is next door and it went through everywhere there and we had to move every animal," he said. "My place wasn't too bad. It went over the track and paddocks, but not the stables and house.
"[Silver Lady] went good and had a bit of luck for once. It's taken a bit of time to work her out. She had a few little issues.
"With yearling sales, work and the flood, it's been hard to train and keep her consistent but hopefully we've got her figured out and we'll keep her racing like that."
At Menangle on Saturday night, Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa qualified Ultimate Force ($19) for next week's group 3 Winter Championship final with a narrow second in his heat.
Ultimate Force looked set to cause an upset when he hit the lead with 200m to go, but favourite Holy Camp Dillon came late to win by a head.
At Albion Park, Morisset-raised Jack Callaghan won with Fairy Tinkabell in the listed mares race but was placed in the group 1 Queensland Trotters Cup with Majestic Harry, the Oaks with Steno, Derby with Muscle Bart and Blacks A Fake with Spirit Of St Louis.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.