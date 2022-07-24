Silver Lady victory at Newcastle eases flood pain for Louth Park's Paul and Daniel Carmody

Silver Lady broke through at her 10th start for Carmody at Newcastle on Friday night, coming from a one-one sit to win by 4.5m in a 1:55:5 mile. The mare is owned by Daniel's father, Paul, who is studmaster at Lochend Stud, which was inundated in the recent flood. Daniel, a carpenter with two horses in work, said the victory was a welcomed boost during a difficult time.