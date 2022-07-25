Ever ventured down Maitland's Coffin Lane? It's about to go from creepy to creative

They're a special part of Maitland with strange names like Coffin and Drill Hall, that many of us are yet to explore.
Starting in August, laneways across the Maitland Central Business District will have a new lease on life as Maitland City Council unveils the Maitlanes Program.
These small, narrow side streets will take on a new look, adorned with art installations and seating and providing unique dining experiences for those who dare to venture.
Maitlanes is a program supported by the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
It encourages councils to deliver trials that test permanent changes to strengthen the amenity, accessibility and economic vitality of a high street and surrounding area, taking a place-based approach.
Maitlanes unlock public space in seven laneways throughout Central Maitland to create a strong connection with High Street, improving walkability by reallocating road space and laneways into distinct precincts that include seating, outdoor dining, performance and play spaces.
Council's Place Activation Team has proposed a series of traffic and transport measures to ensure the safe delivery of the program for approval by council's traffic committee.
The first proposal is for periodic temporary road closures throughout the month of August to aid the installation of temporary interventions such as:
. Stillsbury Lane - Installation of an overhead lighting installation, large wall mural, road surface treatment, street furniture, trees and plants.
. Moore Street - between Elgin and Albion Street - Installation of an overhead canopy/shade structure, road surface treatment, overhead timber entrance, street furniture, trees and plants.
. Dransfield Lane - Installation of an overhead canopy/shade structure, street furniture, trees and plants.
. Coffin Lane - Installation of wall mounted street furniture, overhead down/up lighting and large wall mural.
. Drill Hall and Preschool Lane - Installation of a large wall mural.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
