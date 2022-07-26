The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sandwich vigilante takes fight for a feed right to the top

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:41am, first published July 26 2022 - 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CITIZEN FIGHT: Health advocate Michael Johnson in the ambulance bay outside the new Maitland Hospital. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

He's the health version of a vigilante who took a fight over sandwiches all the way to the top.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.