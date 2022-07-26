Sandwich vigilante takes fight for a feed right to the top

He's the health version of a vigilante who took a fight over sandwiches all the way to the top.
Rutherford man Michael Johnson demanded to speak to the new Maitland Hospital's general manager when he learned paramedics were often forced to wait several hours before they could hand over their patients to a nurse.
Advertisement
He knew this meant they were often missing their meal breaks and he was worried about their health and wellbeing.
He told the general manager's office to give paramedics access to a fridge with free sandwiches - as well as tea and coffee - while they waited.
He made the call in June and was told a fridge filled with sandwiches would be provided.
The Mercury approached Hunter New England Health for comment but a spokeswoman declined.
Mr Johnson was proud his mission had been a success. But, when he went to see it for himself earlier this month he was bitterly disappointed.
There was no fridge and nobody knew anything about it.
He demanded to speak with the general manager and was then escorted by a staff member to the Emergency Department where he was shown a fridge brimming with sandwiches and told it was for patients and paramedics.
"I told her 'you need to put a sign on that fridge to say paramedics can use it because otherwise they won't use it, they will think it is just for the patients'," he said.
"She told me she would do that."
A few days later - when he got word that the fridge was still missing a sign - he rang the general manager's office again.
"I was told they weren't going to put a sign on it because the patients might think they cannot use it," he said.
"Why they can't put a sign on it that says for patient and paramedic use I'll never know."
Mr Johnson said the hospital agreed to tell paramedics they could take a sandwich from the fridge at any time.
When asked how he felt about his ability to create positive change, Mr Johnson was all smiles.
"I'm thrilled," he said.
"At least now I know they can get something to eat while they are waiting to hand over their patient."
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.