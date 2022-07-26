The war on plastic is rife at Helen Hughes' home.
She is determined to do her bit to reduce the amount of plastic in the world and two years on from that initial commitment she is still going strong.
Advertisement
This Plastic Free July marks a huge milestone for her. She put the Glad Wrap in the pantry in July 2020 and left it there.
Nowadays a silicon lid or placing a plate over the food has become the norm - and she's always extra careful when she goes shopping at the supermarket.
"I never stopped doing Plastic Free July when the month ended, I kept building on it and I'm still going," Ms Hughes said.
Now her life isn't completely plastic free. She does buy a few items at the supermarket that are wrapped in soft plastic - things that cannot be bought without that type of packaging.
"I can't get away from it when I buy biscuits for cheese. I make my own sweet biscuits from scratch but I haven't got around to making my own crisp biscuits," she said.
"I don't feel too bad about that though because I can recycle the soft plastic."
The household collects one reusable bag full of soft plastics every three weeks and takes it back to the supermarket to be recycled.
Her plastic-free ways were on show recently when family came to stay at her Bolwarra home, and let's just say there was a bit of education happening.
"They kept reaching for the Glad Wrap and I said 'no it just stays in the cupboard, we don't use it'," Ms Hughes said.
"I had to keep going through the garbage because they kept chucking everything in there - I was saying no we recycle this, this is soft plastic so we take this back to the supermarket."
One bag of garbage is placed into the red bin every two weeks. Everything else is either recycled or goes into the compost bin.
"When you compost all of your veggie scraps and you try to reduce your food waste in the fridge there's not much that goes in our garbage bin," she said.
Ms Hughes said there are more plastic-free alternatives on offer now than there were two years ago.
"More companies are coming on board and I think that is great. I used to struggle in some areas of the supermarket but now I am able to find most of the things I buy without plastic," she said.
How to quit plastic:
Advertisement
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.