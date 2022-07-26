The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Helen Hughes has been practising Plastic Free July continuously since 2020

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLASTIC FREE: Helen Hughes at the Slow Food Earth Market in The Levee with farmer Austin Breiner. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The war on plastic is rife at Helen Hughes' home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.