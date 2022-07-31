Birmingham 2022: Team Hunter at Commonwealth Games day 2

Newcastle's Jesse Southwell has a shot at claiming a Commonwealth Games gold medal after the Australian women's rugby sevens team qualified for the final.
Australia will meet Fiji in the decider at Coventry Arena on Monday (5:38am, AEST).
They rallied to defeat title holders New Zealand 17-12 in Sunday's semi-final with Madison Levi scoring a hat-trick. The Aussies were down 12-5 at half-time and produced 12 unanswered points after the break.
Earlier in Birmingham on day two, Australia were beaten 19-12 by upcoming opponents Fiji to complete the group stages with a 2-1 record. Cameron Park 17-year-old Southwell, unused off the bench in the semi, kicked a conversion near full-time.
Elsewhere, the Hockeyroos, including Souths striker Mariah Williams, powered past Kenya 8-0 on Sunday to start their tournament on a winning note. They back up against South Africa on Monday (6am, AEST).
Raymond Terrace Bowling Club representative Natasha van Eldik will now turn her attention to defending the women's triples crown after Australia was eliminated from fours competition. Needing to overcome Scotland on Sunday to progress to the quarters, they went down 16-9.
Maitland-raised swimmer Abbey Harkin finished seventh in the women's 50 metre breaststroke final on Sunday, stopping the clock in a personal best time of 31.2 seconds. Next up on her program is the 200m breaststroke.
Merewether wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes came fourth in the women's T54 marathon on Saturday. She has the 1500m next week.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
