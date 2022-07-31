The Maitland Mercury
Birmingham 2022: Team Hunter at Commonwealth Games day 2

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 31 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:59am
Jesse Southwell

Newcastle's Jesse Southwell has a shot at claiming a Commonwealth Games gold medal after the Australian women's rugby sevens team qualified for the final.

