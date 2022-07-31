Upsets and thrillers as Comets fail to take chance to jump into four

Club Maitland City defeated Hill Solicitors in the battle for third spot, but NVY Power Comets were unable to take advantage of the result losing to RSL Fusion in Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday.
CMC were too strong for Hills defeating them 46-27 to sit clear in third on 31 points.
Hills remain in the top four on 28 points after Comets (fifth on 26 points) were defeated 35-20 by RSL Fusion.
At the top of the table Maitland Pickers had a 61-48 win against Customs House.
EMNC Brazen Fitness pushed The George Tavern all the way before running out 51-46 winners in a thrilling game.
There are four rounds remaining in the 2022 season, including the rescheduled round nine fixtures on Sunday August 21.
Ladder: 1. Maitalnd Pickers 35; 2. The George Tavern 34; 3. Club Maitland City 31; 4. Hills Solicitors 28; 5. NVY Power Comets 26; 6. RSL Fusion 19; 7. Customs House 15; 8. EMNC Brazen Fitness 10.
