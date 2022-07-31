The Maitland Mercury
Upsets and thrillers as Comets fail to take chance to jump into four

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 31 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:18am
Club Maitland City moved clear in third after they defeated Hills Solicitors on Saturday.

Club Maitland City defeated Hill Solicitors in the battle for third spot, but NVY Power Comets were unable to take advantage of the result losing to RSL Fusion in Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday.

