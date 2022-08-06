The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tenambit students' art part of exhibition from across the state at Brough House

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 6 2022 - 5:06am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOUR: After two years of COVID-19 delays, the 2020 Schools Reconciliation Challenge is on exhibition every weekend in August at Brough House, featuring works from Tenambit Public School students. Picture: Jonathan Carroll.

Don't miss Caring for Country, the latest selection of artworks in the Brough House exhibition space.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.