Tenambit students' art part of exhibition from across the state at Brough House

Don't miss Caring for Country, the latest selection of artworks in the Brough House exhibition space.
The Schools Reconciliation Challenge exhibition Caring for Country is made up of artworks and writing by New South Wales school students, inspired by First Nations peoples' understanding of Country.
Advertisement
The exhibition features beautiful and diverse artworks from 157 primary and high school students from across NSW and the ACT, including works from Tenambit Public School and Minmi Public School.
The artworks capture young people's appreciation and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' methods of caring for Country.
The exhibition has already visited Dubbo, Leura and Sydney, and is now coming to Maitland - the only opportunity to see it in the Hunter.
Chairperson at Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses Holly McNamee said the National Trust is proud and excited to take on the Reconciliation NSW exhibition again after two years of COVID delays.
"It's a really important exhibition because it's based on the thoughts of NSW school students and what they thing of reconciliation, which is such an important concept that we all need to be looking at, particularly with what's happening at a national level and looking at the Uluru Statement [from the Heart]," she said.
"We're very lucky in Maitland to have the space to show this artwork to its very best advantage.
"The exhibition can inspire us with ideas in visual form of what reconciliation means to the younger generation."
The exhibition's tour is a collaboration between Reconciliation NSW and the National Trust of Australia.
Tenambit Public School's entry titled Brewarrina River, Caring for Country, My Two Hands and Raise your Hand, Save Our Land was painted by students Kaydence Duke, Talia Baker, Mary-Joan Partidge and Ann Farrell.
It won the judges choice prize.
In Australia, First Nations people have cared for Country for over 60,000 years, maintaining Country by using a wide range of strategies, knowledge and technologies to manage land, water and resources to ensure that Country is cared for now and for generations to come.
The term 'Country' in this context refers to the specific areas of land, sea and sky with which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities have a custodial, cultural and spiritual relationship.
The community is invited to view the free exhibition on Saturdays and Sundays from August 6 to 28, 10am to 3pm at Brough House on Church Street, Maitland.
Contact grossmann@nationaltrust.com.au with any enquiries.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.