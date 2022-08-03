The Maitland Mercury
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:29am
Maitland swimmer Abbey Harkin winds up maiden games campaign

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has completed her maiden Commonwealth Games campaign with final appearances in all four of her individual events.

