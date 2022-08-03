Maitland swimmer Abbey Harkin winds up maiden games campaign

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has completed her maiden Commonwealth Games campaign with final appearances in all four of her individual events.
The 24-year-old Olympian, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay, came fifth in the women's 100 metre breaststroke decider in Birmingham on Wednesday (AEST).
Having turned in last place, Harkin finished strongly to eventually stop the clock in one minute and 7.47 seconds (1:07.47).
She was less than half-a-second off the podium with Aussie teammate Chelsea Hodges third in a time of 1:07.05.
South Africa went one-two courtesy of Lara van Niekirk (1:05.47) and Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:06.68) while England's Molly Renshaw (1:07.36) was fourth.
It was the second time Harkin, now based in Brisbane, had narrowly missed a medal at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.
Earlier in competition she was 0.42s off silver in the 200m breaststroke, also finishing fifth in the final.
She ended up fifth in the 200m individual medley and seventh in the 50m breaststroke. Both of those swims were personal bests.
