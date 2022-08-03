The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Plenty of intrigue left in final games of local rugby league derby

Updated August 3 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAY OFFS: Pickers captain Alex Langbridge in action during a recent game. PICTURE: Amanda Hafey.

The top five may all-but be finalised, however, there's still plenty of water to go under the Newcastle Rugby League bridge during the last week of the regular season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.