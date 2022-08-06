Maitland athletes Mitch Lightfoot and Brittany Carroll in spotlight on world stage

While much of the focus of Australian athletics has been on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, two Maitland athletes have put themselves in the spotlight for future games with tremendous results in international competition.
Brittany Carroll, a Maitland long jumper who travelled to Europe last month with the Australian U/23 Touring Team, competed in two events, winning silver at the AAI Games in Ireland in late July.
Advertisement
Mitch Lightfoot claimed fourth place in the U20 Men's 110m Hurdles final at the World Athletics U20s Championships in Colombia in a personal best 13.48 second.time of this week.
Born and bred in Maitland, the athletes called Maitland Regional Athletics Centre home when the track was still grass and have benefitted from it's development as a state of the art facility.
The reigning Australian Under-20 men's 110m hurdles champion, Lightfoot won the Country NSW title at the centre earlier this year.
At just 18, it was Lightfoot's first overseas competition and he finished just ahead of fellow Australian Tayleb Willis who crossed in 13.56
"The environment was unreal just coming together and racing the quickest boys in the world, it's crazy to think we are both here, from Australian, repping the country," Lightfoot told the Athletics Australia website.
"I'm a bit sad, I want to go again! It's been a long season and I think everyone who has competed here regardless of the event deserves it. We were both pushing for a medal but on the day you have to executed the best as possible, and the other boys did it great."
The event was won by Antoine Andrews from the Bahamas in a new world record time of 13.23 seconds ahead of American Malik Mixon in a personal best time of 13.27 and Mathew Sophia, from The Netherlands, who set a new national record of 13.34.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.