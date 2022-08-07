Maitland coach Matt Lantry has blasted negative tactics by Macquarie Scorpions in Sunday's game, which he says are a blight on the local competition.
Speaking after the Pickers' 18-10 come-from-behind win at Maitland Sportsground, Lantry said Macquarie appeared to have come to the ground with a tactic to slow down play and niggle his side.
Advertisement
"They niggle to the point where there is foul play, lots of push and shove, lots of stop-start so there is no flow in the game," Lantry said.
"I thought the referee did an OK job looking after the foul play, but the half went for about 50-odd minutes there were that many stoppages, that many penalties, that many all-in push and shoves and not enough action taken at times.
"I think it is a real blight on the local level of footy.
"We had a really good crowd here today and anyone watching that spectacle for the first half would have been extremely disappointed in the product that was delivered on the park because of the constant stoppages and deliberate ploy to niggle the way through 80 minutes."
The Pickers managed to hold the Scorpions scoreless in the second half and run in three converted tries after trailing 10-0 at the main break.
The win clinched the minor premiership with one round to go and sets the club up for back-to-back club championship trophies.
Winger Will Niewenhuise opened the scoring for the Pickers with a try out wide and Maitland were finally able to find some momentum and flow in play.
Brock Lamb calmly slotted the goal from out wide and was on target for two more difficult conversions after Reid Alchin followed up soon after for the second try and James Bradley scored the third both out wide.
"It's a really good sign for us with Brock's kicking being so reliable going into the finals," Lantry said.
"I think the win secures us the minor premiership which is a good result and with other results today we have pretty much secured back-to-back Club Championship which is great for the club.
"We have a really tough game next week against Cessnock which we want to win to take winning form into the finals with a week off.
"They are playing for third spot and in front of their Old Boys and 1972 premiership team so they will be putting in a red-hot effort. For them it's a must-win game as it is for us."
Central Newcastle clinched second spot with a 22-0 win against Cessnock at St John Oval.
They Butcher Boys are on 27 points, two behind Maitland, five clear of Cessnock and seven ahead of Macquarie who have a game in hand.
Even if Maitland lost next week Central would need a huge win against The Entrance to make up a massive 134 points difference on Maitland to dislodge them from top spot.
Advertisement
The Goannas are third but are now in a red-hot battle with the Scorpions for a top three finish and second chance.
Macquarie have a winnable catch-up game against Wests on Wednesday night and then host Lakes next Saturday. South Newcastle who are away to Kurri Kurri are pretty much a lock for fifth spot.
Souths found some winning form defeating Wests 34-16 at Harker Oval and it was a 20-all draw between The Entrance and Lakes.
Wyong defeated Kurri Kurri 38-12 at home on Saturday.
Maitland defeated Macquarie 16-10 in reserve grade but went down to the Northern Hawks 30-20 in under-19s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.