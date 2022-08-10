"I point to the Gippsland as an example of what is possible, where there is very, very strong community support for offshore wind," Mr Bowen said. "Gippsland has gone through a huge economic change just like the Hunter, even more so perhaps. Offshore wind is a jobs-rich opportunity. Turbines 10 or 12 or 15 kilometres off our coast move very fast. It's very windy, therefore, they need a lot of maintenance. You need ships to take workers out, you need a port to support the ships."