Flashback Friday: Maitland Show 1969 | PHOTOS

Those Maitland folk of a somewhat modest age would fondly remember stores like Moad's Pritchard and civic leaders such as the late Alderman Noel Unicomb and perhaps the mechanical marvels of the Hillman Hunter.
Click through our Flashback Friday gallery and reminise about the Maitland Show of old.
One of the oldest agricultural shows in Australia, Maitland Show, remains an iconic event celebrated annually, usually in February, at Maitland Showground.
Today we take a look back through the archives to the 1969 Maitland Show.
