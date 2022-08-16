The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New live music venue Qirkz in the Hunter to open at Hotel Denman, Abermain

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN: Hotel Denman owner Yaron Hallis plans to establish a new live music venue at the hotel, to be known as Qirkz in the Hunter. Picture: Krystal Sellars

The Hotel Denman at Abermain is under new ownership, and plans are afoot to transform the hotel into the Hunter Valley's first dedicated live music venue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.