The Hotel Denman at Abermain is under new ownership, and plans are afoot to transform the hotel into the Hunter Valley's first dedicated live music venue.
Sydney musician Yaron Hallis - who founded Marrickville's Camelot Lounge and its predecessor Qirkz - bought the 110-year-old hotel in February.
Advertisement
The venue will be known as Qirkz in the Hunter, and is set to open on the first weekend of November - with bluegrass band The Pigs and living legend Deborah Conway locked in to perform.
Hallis said Australian artists are clamouring to play at a new venue, and Qirkz will provide something unique for the Hunter Valley.
"Many would point out that these COVID times are hardly the time to start a new music venue. In fact, so many venues around Australia have closed down over the past couple of years. But that's what makes this all the more crucial," he said.
"I love bringing art, music and culture to people who may not have access to such things. Here in the Hunter, it is an incredible opportunity.
"There's a huge population, not only of locals, but of Sydneysiders in the area every weekend.
"I couldn't believe that there was no dedicated live music venue in the area."
Hallis, his wife Edith and their two children have moved in upstairs at the hotel, and he said they are committed to becoming part of the local community while providing a destination venue that will enrich the town.
He said the hotel is a "perfect blank canvas" to create something truly unique while maintaining the historic vibe.
"I am deeply respectful of the history of the hotel and I want to pay tribute to that history, and recognise the beautiful features," he said.
"We've uncovered original tiles on the bar and on the floor. It's been thrilling to reveal the layers of history."
The hotel is starting to resemble an art gallery, filled with an eclectic mix of pieces Hallis has collected over the years.
"It's combining art and music in a way that's novel and fun," he said.
A takeaway cafe in the front bistro section will be open within the next few weeks - with coffee, gelato and Hunter Valley produce on offer - while dine-in facilities will eventually open in the bar area.
Along with restoring the pub to its former glory, converting the back room into a live music space is a formidable task - no less than creating and building a stage, backstage facilities, installing sound and light systems and sound insulation (with the music running no later than 10pm).
Hallis has reached out to the music community to help crowdfund the project, with Jeff Duff, Simon Tedeschi, Tim Freedman, Tom Burlinson among those featured in the campaign video (and any locals who wish to chip in can do so at https://chuffed.org/project/qirkz).
Overall, Hallis hopes Qirkz in the Hunter will be a place for everyone to enjoy.
Advertisement
"We want it to be a fun multi-generational space to enjoy quality live music, where everyone young and old - and everyone in between - feels welcome," he said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.