Have your say ... Maitland City Council surveys public on what it can do better

Updated August 13 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 10:38pm
Maitland City Council will have a pop-up tent at Aroma Festival today to survey residents on how to improve its services and engagement with the community. Picture: Maitland City Council

Maitland City Council will have a pop-up tent at Aroma Festival today to survey people on what it can do better for you and the community in general.

