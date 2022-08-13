Have your say ... Maitland City Council surveys public on what it can do better

Maitland City Council will have a pop-up tent at Aroma Festival today to survey people on what it can do better for you and the community in general.
The first of four pop-up tents at community events is part of a wide-ranging engagement by council with the community.
As part of council's commitment to "honest, transparent, and active relationships", Maitland City Council is reviewing its communication and engagement strategy and needs to hear from the people of Maitland.
Results from council's recent community satisfaction survey showed that the community doesn't always feel listened to or kept well informed of council activities.
Working and talking with the community and developing a new strategy will, according to Mayor Philip Penfold, help us all work together to make Maitland a better place to live, work, and play.
"We know that when the community has genuine input into projects and feel in the loop about 'what's happening, we all feel better connected, and it results in better outcomes for all of Maitland," Cr Penfold said.
"Whether you're from Gillieston Heights or Gosforth, Lorn or Lochinvar, or anywhere in between, we want to hear from you. It doesn't matter if you're 10 years old or 100 years old, your opinion is valuable, and we want to understand how you want to stay informed and have your say on topics that interest you."
There are several ways that the community can give Council their feedback, including:
Or, head to one of our four pop up tents and tell us in person. You can find them at:
After council receives feedback on how it talks and works with the community, the strategy will be developed and go on public exhibition for community review later this year.
For more information and to keep informed about the project, visit maitlandyoursay.com.au
