The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Blacks need bonus point win in finals push

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 19 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG GAME: Forward Sam Callow was one of the Maitland Blacks best in their loss to Nelson Bay.

The Maitland Blacks will be pushing for a bonus point win against Southern Beaches to extend a break on Nelson Bay in the battle for fourth spot on the Hunter Rugby ladder.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.