Maitland Mustangs to face Sutherland Sharks in NBL 1 East semi-final

The Maitland Mustangs will face the Sutherland in next Saturday's NBL 1 East semi-finals series after the Sharkjs defeated the Newcastle Falcons 96-78 in Newcastle on Saturday night.
The Sharks were in red-hot form with Lochlan Hutchinson shooting 26, Adrian Cabrera 24, Callum Norris 14 and Geoff Gerlach 13.
Advertisement
Ryan Beisty finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons.
The Sharks and Mustangs squared their two matches this season with both teams winning the away game.
On the other side of the draw the Illawarra Hawks progressed to the other semi-final against the Canberra Gunners with a 94-82 in against the Norths Bears at Illwarra.
After missing the Hawks 106-81 loss to Maitland last week, Tim Coenraad returned to the Illawarra line-up and led the way with 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists with Harry Morris scoring 18 points.
In the NBL1 East Women's, Manly defeated Newcastle 78-75 in a thriller on Saturday to advance to a semi-final clash against minor-premiers Albury-Wodonga.
Norths Bears smashed Illawarra 88-41 in the other elimination final and will face Sutherland in the semi-finals.
The NBL 1 East Ment's and Women's semi-finals and grand finals are being hosted by Hills Hornets this season.
The Mustangs and Sharks are the last game of the day on Saturday with tip-off at 7.30pm at the Hills Basketball Stadium. The grand final between the winners of the two semi-finals is on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.