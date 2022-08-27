The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers smash Scorpions to book spot in Newcastle RL grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 27 2022 - 9:29am, first published 8:54am
The Maitland Pickers celebrate after booking their spot in the Newcastle RL grand final. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Pickers booked their spot in the Newcastle RL grand final with an emphatic 42-14 win against Macquarie Scorpions at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

