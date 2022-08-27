Maitland Pickers smash Scorpions to book spot in Newcastle RL grand final

The Maitland Pickers booked their spot in the Newcastle RL grand final with an emphatic 42-14 win against Macquarie Scorpions at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
The Pickers turned in their best 80 minute performance of the season led by halves Chad O'Donnell and Brock Lamb and ever consistent skipper Alex Langbridge out of dummy-half.
Advertisement
The outstanding performance by the spine was on the back of a line-bending and breaking effort by the forwards.
O'Donnell scored a first-half double and Lamb converted both and added two penalty goals on his way to a personal tally of 22.
In the news
Errors cost Maitland a couple of opportunities to add further to the score and gave Macquarie good field position and repeat attacks, but the Pickers' defence held tight apart from a clever try out wide by former Goanna Connor Kirkwood.
The score was 16-4 at half-time.
The Scorpions' cause was not aided with halfback Bayden Searle injured early and sidelined for the remainder of the match.
Maitland junior Jeremy Gibson stood tall at five-eighth in Searle's absence but despite his best efforts the Pickers were on fire and .
The Pickers appeared to be in control on the game and when Lamb kicked a penalty goal just two minutes after the break it took the score out to 18-4.
But against the play Scorpions centre Royce Geoffrey raced 80 metres to score a try after charging down a kick by Maitland fullback Dan Langbridge as the Pickers were pressing to score themselves.
The little things can count in big games and Will Nieuwhenuise chased from the opposite wing to ensure Geoffrey was not able to improve the angle and Kerrod Holland subsequently missed the conversion.
The Scorpions' try could have been a turning point in favour of Macquarie.
Instead Pat Mata'utia delivered the hit of the season on Scorpions forward Bobby Treacy as he carried the ball from Maitland's restart. The ball spilled and Maitland scored out wide through Nieuwhenuise from the subsequent scrum.
There was a huge roar from the big crowd only and the volume progressively increased as Maitland turned in an astounding 20 minutes of football on the back of huge efforts by Mata'utia and fellow forwards Reid Alchin and Peter Wilson.
Brock Lamb was sensational setting up several line breaks and then set up the try of the match if not the season.
Lamb sidestepped the Macquarie defence from near the 40 metre mark and raced towards the try line drawing the defence and passing to Faitotoa Faitotoa who offloaded on the run to Wilson for the try of the season.
Advertisement
Lamb scored a try of his own with another clever run and all up scored 22 points with six conversions and three penalty goals from all parts of the field.
Nieuwhenuise crossed for the Pickers' final try and was a denied a third.
The Pickers will face the winner of next week's preliminary final between Macquarie and the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Cessnock and Central Newcastle.
Earlier the Maitland Pickers were beaten 36-4 by a red-hot Northern Hawks in reserve grade.
The Pickers will face the winner of the minor semi-final between Western Suburbs and Macquarie.
Advertisement
Maitland's under-19s face South Newcastle in Sunday's elimination final at Townson Oval
The Pickers' unbeaten A-grade Ladies League Tag play Central Newcastle in the major semi-final at the Lakeside Sporting Complex on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.