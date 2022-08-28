Hills Solicitors beat Club Maitland City in netball elimination final

Hills Solicitors have progressed to the Maitland Netball A-grade preliminary final after defeating 42-31 in Saturday's elimination final.
Hills will now face the loser of next week's major semi-final between minor premiers The George Tavern and Maitland Pickers in the preliminary final on Saturday, September 10.
Advertisement
The power side of the past decade Hills finished third and CMC finished fourth after beating NVY Power Comets in the final round of the season.
There were a couple of thrilling finishes on the day with Wests Tremors beating clubmates Devils 32-31 in Cadets Div 4 and a goal separating BDNC Breakouts 23 and WRTNC Red Rubies 22 in Under-12 Div 3.
It was the end of the season for 27 teams, but for the winners it's a shot at the grand final in the prelminary final in two weeks time.
RESULTS
A1: Hills Solicitors 43 d Club Maitland City 31
A2: WRTNC Lynx 35 d ECBC Comets 30
A3: MRBNC Pivot 52 d WRTNC Cougars 32
A4: WRTNC Oddbods won by PRNC Sirens forfeit.
B1: Medowie Kaos 29 d WRTNC Redemption 24
B2: PRNC Win or Booze 47 d The Rovers 29
B3: MCS Diamonds 28 d MRBNC Blackout 25
B4: Seaham GM Force 32 d TNC Past Our Prime 25
C1: Drama Llamas 42 d EMNC Tiddas 25
C2: MRBNC Castle 59 d WRTNC Tigers 19
Cadets Div 1: BDNC Tillys Child Care Bombshells 37 d MRBNC Royals 32
Cadets Div 2: Majestic Majic 55 d HVGS Gold 23
Advertisement
Cadets Div 3: MRBNC Nova 36 d Hunter Homes Vixens 29
Cadets Div 4: WRTNC Tremors 32 d WRTNC Devils 31
Inter Div 1: TNC Hot Shots 35 d BDNC Boltz 31
Inter Div 2: TNC Power 28 d HVGS Jade 23
Inter Div 3: EMNC Galaxy 39 d TNC Phoenix 28
Inter Div 4: MRBNC Cobras 34 d Thunder Crush 21
Advertisement
U12 Div 1: Majestic Madness 33 d MRBNC Oynx 14
U12 Div 2: MRBNC Magic 33 d TNC Firecrackers 22
U12 Div 3: BDNC Breakouts 23 d WRTNC Red Rubies 22
U11 Div 1: BDNC Blossom Power 38 d Sparkling Comets 34
U11 Div 2: RSL Revolution 30 d WRTNC Red Gems 20
Advertisement
U11 Div 3: EMNC Ace Squad 27 d EMNC Chameleons 16
U10 Div 1: Seaham Purple Rockets 34 d TNC Rocbabes 18
U10 Div 2: EMNC Sunflowers 11 d HVGS Mighty Thunders 7
U10 Div 3: EMNC Buttercups 17 d TNC Starlites 7
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.