Maitland Mustangs blow big lead to lose NBL1 East title on final play of game

The Maitland Mustangs blew an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter to lose 76-73 to the Canberra Gunners in the inaugural NBL 1 East grand final at the Hills Basketball Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing their first senior state basketball title, the Mustangs were unable to curb the influence of Gunners big man Glenn Morison who finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds to take the MVP award and lead his side back from the brink of defeat.
Maitland with former Newcastle player Sharif Watson and Jack Edwards dominated the mid-section of the game starting with a huge defensive effort and then turning it into points.
They turned a five-point quarter time deficit into a 44-35 lead at the break and were seemingly cruising to victory at 53-35 four minutes into the third term.
The game underwent a gradual but inextricable change as the Mustangs began to miss shots and the Gunners were landing three-pointers and Morison took control offensively scoring the last seven points of the quarter to cut Maitland's lead to 60-57 at the final break.
Maitland big man James Hunter was reintroduced and made an immediate impact scoring four points to extend the brake to five points after Morison scored first.
But with Dahl Fleg and Morison landing shots and two huge defensive turnovers forced by James Toohey the Gunners kept on chipping away at the Maitland lead.
With 11 fourth-term points to his name Morison gave the Gunners a 72-71 lead with a two-point layup with 1min16sec left on the clock.
Daniel Milburn, who had been among Maitland's best, shot two from the free-throw line to regain the lead with 49 seconds left, but again Morison landed a two-point layup to take it back.
Toohey shot two from the free-throw line to take the score out to 76-73 and Maitland called a time out with 13 seconds left on the clock.
Edwards attempted a floating two-pointer but it drifted over the net and the Gunners were able to retain the ball and become the first NBL1 East champions.
Morison was ably supported by William Mayfield with 17 points and 9 rebounds and Akech Aliir 10 and 11.
For Maitland, Milburn scored 17 points, Sharif Watson scored 15 to go with six rebounds.
Mustangs skipper Terrell Turner paid tribute to his teammates and coach Luke Boyle for a terrific season.
Turner said Canberra were worthy winners and he expected them to represent the NBL 1 East superbly in the upcoming NBL 1 finals
He thanked the Maitland fans for their tremendous support during the season and at the grand final.
In the NBL 1 East Women, minor premiers the Albury Wodonga Bandits defeated Sutherland Sharks 85-72.
The NBL 1 finals series will feature the five men's and women's conference champions and a wildcard team from September 10-11.
The Mustangs went down by five points to minor premiers Penrith Panthers in the Waratah1 Youth Men's grand final losing 92-87 at Hills Basketball Stadium on Sunday.
Little separated the teams throughout the game, with the biggest margin 10 points Penrith's way early in the third term.
Maitland fought back to level the scores early in the last term and with two minutes and 51 seconds on the clock took an 87-85 lead, but a three-pointer by Penrith restored their lead and they did not relinquish it again.
Connor Edwards led the Maitland scoring with 17 points, with Billy Parsons shooting 15, James Beavis 14 and Riley Markovich 10.
Parsons' outstanding season was recognised during the week when he was named the Waratah 1 Youth Men's Most Valuable Player and centre in the All-Star 5
