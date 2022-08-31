The George and Pickers headline Maitland netball battles for grand final spots

A-grade minor premiers The George and the Maitland Pickers are among 54 teams vying for grand final spots in Maitland netball qualifying finals on Saturday.
The George won their most recent clash 51-43, while the Pickers won 45-39 in round six.
The winner of Saturday's qualifying final goes straight into the grand final on Saturday, September 17.
The loser will meet Hills Solicitors in the preliminary final with the winner of that match taking the second spot in the grand final..
Hills defeated Club Maitland City 42-31 in last Saturday's elimination final.
A1: TNC The George v Maitland Pickers
A2: The Quarry v MRBNC The Braddie
A3: Classy Comets v EMNC Windsor Castle
A4: BDNC Miller Park Hotel Big Guns v Golden Comets
B1: WRTNC Embers v WRTNC West Thrills
B2: HVGS Venus v Seaham Rycon Civil
B3: WRTNC Warriors v WRTNC Devil Frogs
B4: MCS Belles v RSL Queens
C1: BDNC Greta Workers Club Violet Fever v Hills Storm
C2: The Cherry Bombs v Sparkling Verdelho
Cadets Div 1: Majestic Movers v MRBNC Rebels
Cadets Div 2: RSL Garnets v MRBNC Iconic
Cadets Div 3: EMNC Sublime v HVGS Atlanta
Cadets Div 4: MRBNC Thunder v TNC Poison Ivy
Inter Div 1: Thunder Comets v EMNC Brazen Stars
Inter Div 2: EMNC PLC Lightning v Seaham Shooters
Inter Div 3: Seaham Starz v HVGS Aerogirls
Inter Div 4: WRTNC Cherry Bombs v BDNC Blazers
U12 Div 1: Majestic Mischief v TNC Swifts
U12 Div 2: MCS Dolphins v RSL Fever
U12 Div 3: MRBNC Stingers v Seaham Super Shots
U11 Div 1: EMNC Dynamite v Cosmic Comets
U11 Div 2: RSL Jewels v TNC Jaguars
U11 Div 3: MCS Mockingjays v MRBNC Scorpians
U10 Div 1: MRBNC The Saints v Sky Gem Comets
U10 Div 2: MRBNC Gems v BDNC Fury
U10 Div 3: MCS Supernovas v MRBNC Panthers
