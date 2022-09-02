Former Lambton Jaffas defender driven for NPL premiership with Maitland in final-round decider

Will McFarlane admits his NPL premiership last year with Lambton Jaffas has "kind of got that asterisk on it" after the season was cut two rounds short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And his teammates this season at Maitland, who were left a point behind and denied a potential title-decider against Jaffas, haven't let him forget it.
Better than anyone, McFarlane knows the emotion and rivalry between the Magpies and Jaffas heading into Sunday's premiership-deciding final-round clash at Edden Oval.
"I still cop a fair bit of flak from the boys from last year," McFarlane said.
"They definitely thought it was their title to win. They were confident they were going to win that last game against Jaffas, so that's definitely in the back of the mind that it's all setting up like last year.
"Everyone is keen, confident and ready to play."
As for his premiership last year, McFarlane said: 'It's sort of a funny one, it's kind of got that asterisk on it, so there will be a lot more respect with this one if we finish all the games and get it done the traditional way."
This time Maitland have a one-point advantage, and the momentum, after beating Edgeworth 3-1 last week to go top on 39 points.
Jaffas were held to a scoreless draw by Charlestown, dropping them from first to third on 38 - equal with Broadmeadow but behind by a goal on for and against.
With Broadmeadow playing last-placed Lake Macquarie on the road, Jaffas and Maitland can ill-afford a draw. Even with a win, Jaffas may be left short of Magic.
For Maitland, the equation is simple. Win and they secure the club's second top-division premiership.
"We're going out guns blazing and to do what we always try and do, and that's play good, attacking football, try to score plenty of goals and keep a clean sheet," McFarlane said.
"I think it should be a fantastic game, so hopefully the weather holds off."
The match will be the first time the defender has played at Edden Oval since ending a three-year stint at the Jaffas.
"When they rescheduled it [round one to the last round], I knew it was probably going come down to that game at the very end, so it's funny how that all works, and here we are," he said. "It wasn't an easy decision to leave Jaffas. You never know when you're leaving a team whether you're going to have the same sort of success.
"But I've still got a lot of ties there. [Jaffas player] Luke Remington works for me and I'm still friendly with a lot of their players.
"I'm sure some of their supporters won't see it the same way, but I'm looking forward to heading back there. Obviously with different colours this year, but it should still be good."
As well as Remington, McFarlane also employs star Maitland striker Braedyn Crowley at WM Render, putting him in a unique position.
"He's had the day off today because of the weather," he said of Crowley on Friday. "But Remo was working. Nah. But it's all fun and games at work until we cross the white line."
Charlestown (34 points, +14 goals) have the bye and a play-off spot assured, leaving Newcastle Olympic (31, +11), Valentine (31, -3) and Edgeworth (29, -3) chasing the final position on Sunday.
Olympic will cement their place with a win over Weston at Darling Street Oval. However, if they drop points, Valentine and Edgeworth, who play each other at Jack McLaughlan Oval, can take their spot in the top five.
Also on Sunday, Cooks Hill (15) host Adamstown (8).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
