ROADwhyz returns and is saving young lives

The road safety program ROADwhyz founded from tragic loss makes a return after three years.
Co-founder of ROADwhyz Michelle Davis OAM, will once again share her experience of the dangers when behind the wheel to educate other young drivers.
A fatal car crash in Morpeth left Michelle mourning the death of her two teenage sons Brendon 19, and Matthew, 16, in 2005.
She now uses her tragic loss as a motivator to educate other young people about road safety as part of the ROADwhyz program.
"Most students say it's a real eye opener. Teachers and parents say it's a must," she said.
Seventeen years on and Michelle continues to spread awareness about the consequences of poor choices in a motor vehicle, through community events and presentations at local schools.
"There are tears, and the silence in the room shows they are taking it in."
Michelle was honoured with an OAM in June for her road safety advocacy.
"The accolade comes in the month of Mathew's birthday, which is super special. I've created a legacy for these boys and others who have gone that way and it could have been avoided," she said at the time.
"I am pleased to be able to do something to help make teenagers aware of what happens when you make a bad choice."
ROADwhyz is back this month with a free presentation aimed at Young Driver Awareness.
The powerful presentation will be aimed at young people learning to drive, as well as young people on their P1 and P2 licence.
Hazards impacting drivers and the effects of road trauma will be explored from presenters including NSW Ambulance, NSW Highway Patrol and local community members.
"It's designed to get them thinking about choices they make when in a car and the ripple effect of these choices," she said.
The event will take place on September 8 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Maitland Baptist Church auditorium, at 81-83 Weblands Street, Rutherford.
Bookings are essential, call Michelle on 0413 676 026 or email roadwhyz@outlook.com to secure your spot.
