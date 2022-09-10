Morpeth Bulls and Dungog Warriors claim titles as Woodberry goes down fighting

The Morpeth Bulls and Dungog Warriors have claimed Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League premierships as the Woodberry Warriors went down fighting against Dora Creek.
The Morpeth Bulls won the C-grade Ladies League Tag 2022 premiership with a 16-8 win against Awabakal in the grand final at the Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday.
In a great team effort, half Maddi Dean was the player of the match. Dean, Deja-Anne Draper and Kate Huges scored tries and Jakira Vallance kicked two of three conversions.
In their debut season, the Bulls progressed to the grand final after losing in the opening week of the finals to Awabakal and then beating Cardiff 8-6 in a preliminary final thriller.
A last minute try by Will Rooke gave Dungog a 14-12 win against Clarence Town/Stroud in the Northern Conference grand final.
It was close all day with the scores locked at 10-all at half time. The Clouds led 12-10 in shadow of full time, but Rooke's try crowned the Warriors Kings of the North.
The Woodberry Warriors lost 32-12 to Dora Creek who claimed back-to-back Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League A-grade premierships.
