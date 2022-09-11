The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Maitland Pickers beat Scorpions 40-4 to win Newcastle RL grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 11 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Maitland Pickers are 2022 Newcastle RL premiers after smashing Macquarie Scorpions 40-4 in the grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.