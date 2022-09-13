Could you protect yourself and your home against bushfire?
NSW Rural Fire Service's annual Get Ready Weekend is on this Saturday and Sunday and it's an important opportunity to learn from the best.
More than 500 brigades across NSW are taking part in Get Ready Weekend, including three in Maitland and eight in Cessnock.
The community can chat to local volunteers, find out more about what they do and learn about the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
Many brigades will also have activities for kids.
Maitland events:
Cessnock events:
Other nearby events:
Find out more information at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/getready.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
