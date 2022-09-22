Maitland is fast earning a reputation as a sporting venue powerhouse attracting the interest of state, national and international teams from different codes.
This week Maitland City Council announced that Maitland was in the mix to host some of the world's best female footballers when the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 arrives in Australia and New Zealand.
The news came hot on the heels of the announcement that the city had won the hosting rights to the 2023 Netball NSW Senior State Titles. Last year the Newcastle Jets used Maitland as a base, training at the new Maitland Regional Sports Complex.
Mayor Cr Philip Penfold said there has been a strong council focus on investing in and improving the city's sport facilities. "It's fantastic our efforts are being recognised on a regional and national level," he said. "'It's been great to have so much good sport news flow to the people of Maitland. These elite organisations and teams choosing Maitland is a reflection of how good, and well regarded, our facilities are."
Cr Penfold said Maitland's kids are the big winners from so many improvements, playing sport on better facilities from which they can start their sporting journeys and stay active in their local communities for longer.
'We're looking forward to the Federal Government fulfilling its election commitments and improving facilities at Max McMahon Oval and Cooks Square Park," Cr Penfold said. "Benefits for locals go beyond just improved facilities. Bringing events like this to Maitland injects money into the local economy and really helps our small businesses and accommodation providers."
Long time Maitland trader Patrick Lane said events are good for Maitland's profile and future visitor awareness, however, immediate benefit to non food/beverage retail is poor. "Ken Lane Menswear's trade is excellent," he said.
"Events are full steam ahead, busy as ever, but we are largely non discretionary spending (weddings, formals, balls, funerals, job interviews etc). Discretionary retail I'm hearing is poor. Cost of living pressure, interest rate rises is biting hard," Mr Lane said.
Cr Penfold praised Maitland Pickers for giving young footy players something to aspire to after winning the Newcastle Rugby League Premiership and now set to play in the Presidents Cup.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
