She has worked with some of Maitland and the state's most high profile political leaders.
Kay Sharp AM will share some of her memories on working for the likes of former Transport Minister and Member for Maitland Milton Morris when she addresses the next meeting of Maitland and District Historical Society.
Mrs Sharp's will speak on: 'A life helping to develop training opportunities for young people' when she addresses the gathering on Tuesday, October 3 in the society's rooms at 3 Cathedral Street, Maitland, on Tuesday, October 4 from 5.30pm.
After leaving school at 14-years-old, Mrs Sharp worked as stenographer to Maitland town clerk, Stan Dunkley.
After six years, Ms Sharp married John and had to stay home, because 'married women didn't work in those days'.
"I thought that was it for me, I'll be staying home for the rest of my life, that was it... and then circumstances changed," she told The Mercury in an interview earlier this year.
Mrs Sharp's also worked for 'Mr Maitland', the late Milton Morris, who was a long-time state MP.
She has also run her own business and was instrumental in helping Mr Morris start Hunter Valley Training Company in 1981.
Named Business Woman of the Year, Mrs Sharp was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to vocational education and training in 1996.
She is also a Freeman of the City of Maitland and has for 40 years been heavily involved with the Worldskills Australia Foundation.
Throughout her life she has participated energetically in the activities of numerous school, sporting, charitable and service organisations in Maitland.
Members of the public are welcome to attend Mrs Sharp's talk.
Light refreshments will be available and the Society asks for a $5 donation to cover costs.
People are also welcome to visit the Society's Rooms on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11am and 3pm to view our collections of items of historical interest.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
