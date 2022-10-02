They lost everything - Kurri restaurant fire 'shatters' family

SITTING at home watching the television in her pyjamas, Jannah Mansfield couldn't quite put her finger on the noise coming from inside the wall.
What sounded like an animal trying to crawl through grew into a deafening roar, as flames licking the other side of the wall at Kurri Kurri's Icon Thai restaurant slowly began to engulf their home.
"It sounded like a thousand rats running through our wall, we didn't realise anything had happened until someone knocked on our door and said our house was on fire," Ms Mansfield said.
"I didn't know it was on fire, it was the timber and bricks behind the wall expanding and popping.
"We had no idea we were in trouble until someone bashed on our door."
The fire started in the flue at Icon Thai restaurant on its opening night on September 21, on what had been a successful soft launch for owners Tide and Nina Bandith.
It wasn't long before it had travelled into the roof, taking 30 firefighters from across the Hunter about three hours to put out.
It was incredibly scary for Ms Mansfield, who fled the house with her two daughters and nothing but the clothes on her back.
Now, the family faces a long road to rebuild ahead - unable to return to the property - they've lost everything from clothes to furniture, cutlery to collectables.
It's five years worth of a life they can't get back, Ms Mansfield said.
"It's soul-shattering, I guess in terms of grieving I haven't had a chance because I have two young daughters, five and nine, and I have to be strong for them," she said.
"They're trying to feel safe again and I'm trying to get furniture and all of this, I've had a few little cries but not a massive one yet.
"Every day I wake up and go - 'Did that really happen? Is this really my life? Am I dreaming?' I'm trying to remain positive in that at least everyone is safe."
The property has damage to the inside of the roof and structural damage with a large hole in the wall.
Ms Mansfield's family has moved into another home to start from scratch.
But, her mother-in-law who was living with them has been made homeless as a result of the fire.
"She can't live with us and is actually homeless ... she's been on the phone to us very upset, she suffers from a severe mental illness and we're concerned about her too," Ms Mansfield said.
"It's taught me nothing is certain in life, it can change in the blink of an eye, so cherish what you have because honestly it can be taken away so quickly."
A friend of Ms Mansfield's has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family get back on their feet at gofundme.com/f/jannah-jeff-and-girls.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
