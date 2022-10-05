The pivotal red card handed to Maitland defender Zach Thomas in the Magpies' 1-0 loss to Lambton Jaffas in the NNSW NPL grand final has been deemed an obvious error.
Thomas was given a straight red card in the 23rd minute of the decider for his role in a melee, after a poor challenge by Jaffas midfielder Reece Papas on Joey Melmeth.
Thomas was the third man in and clashed with Papas. Jaffas veteran Josh Piddington also became involved. Thomas and Papas ended up on the ground.
After a long consultation between match officials, Piddington was given a yellow card and Thomas a straight red for their part in the fracas.
Thomas was subsequently charged under law R2 - violent conduct on an opposition player.
Maitland appealed against the decision, which was referred to the Obvious Error Panel.
After watching video footage on Wednesday night, the panel of Rodney Allen, Aaron Strickland and Brett Griffiths determined the red card was not warranted.
The panel ruled; based on the video footage Thomas made no contact with the Lambton player's head or face, with light contact to his chest with his hand.
There was no evidence of stomping from the Maitland player, with any contact from the Maitland player's feet appearing incidental as both players were tangled up at the time.
The score was nil-all when Thomas was dismissed.
Melmeth was injured in the foul and had to be replaced. Papas received a yellow card.
It was the second hard tackle in the game made by Papas after he collected Flynn Goodman moments early.
Referee Mark Carter ruled that challenge OK. Goodman limped through to halftime before being replaced by Alex Read.
Both Mailand players suffered ligament damage.
Melmeth is the more serious of the two. He is awaiting an MRI but is expected to require a 12-week recovery.
Goodman will be sidelined for four to six weeks.
Maitland coach Mick Bolch declined to comment on Wednesday night.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.