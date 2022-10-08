The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Junior FC U-14 girls crowned Champion of Champions

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 8 2022 - 3:20am, first published 2:56am
The Maitland Junior Football Club under-14 girls have capped off an amazing season by being crowned Northern NSW Football Champions of Champions.

