Maitland Junior FC U-14 girls crowned Champion of Champions

The Maitland Junior Football Club under-14 girls have capped off an amazing season by being crowned Northern NSW Football Champions of Champions.
The under-14 girls defeated Cooks Hill 1-0 in the final of the tournament at Coffs Harbour adding the title to their 2022 premiership and grand final win.
The Magpies turned around their 2-1 loss to Cooks Hill in the preliminary rounds.
Maitland JFC had a tremendous tournament with the under-16 girls finishing fourth and under-12 boys fifth.
They also had great success in the regular season in reaching their semis before wet weather sadly ended their finals campaigns.
This tournament brings together the best youth community football teams across seven NNSW zones, to challenge for the title of champion of champions in their age group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.