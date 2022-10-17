Branxton boy and Hunter Valley Grammar School alum Charles Croucher has been named 9News' new chief political editor.
Mr Croucher is replacing the retiring Chris Uhlmann in a role that was made 'famous' by Laurie Oakes.
Mr Croucher said when he first arrived at Parliament House, he counted the steps between his desk and Mr Oakes'.
"I was so lucky to be able to watch and learn from the absolute best," he said.
"It's a huge honour and challenge to follow in the footsteps of Laurie and Chris, but I'll be helped by a remarkable team of reporters and camera crews.
"I'm excited to now help lead a very talented team, telling some of the most important stories impacting Australians during these challenging times."
After starting his career at the Branxton Vineyard News in 2003 at just 16-years-old, Mr Croucher worked in radio at 2BS Bathurst while attending university, and joined 9News in Darwin in 2010.
He became a reporter for A Current Affair in 2012, before making the move to Canberra to be a politics reporter for 9News.
In 2018 he became the US Correspondent for 9News, based in Los Angeles, and for the past two years has been a co-host of Weekend Today.
Director of news and current affairs at Nine Darren Wick said the chief political editor in Canberra role is the most important reporting role at the network.
"We've built the reputation of 9News around excellent journalism and fearless commentary from Laurie Oakes and Chris Uhlmann," he said.
"Charles Croucher is a brilliant political reporter and analyst.
"We're very excited about the leadership he will bring to our dedicated team covering the Federal Parliament. This is a new era for 9News.
"We're at a turning point in history as Australia defines its place in the world and our region where alliances are rapidly changing.
"Charles has excelled at every challenge throughout his career at Nine. He is the best person to break down the complicated language of politics and cut through the spin.
"Charles will show our viewers what's really going on at all levels of government. His commitment and appetite for hard work are infectious. We can't wait to get him started."
