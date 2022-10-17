The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Valley Grammar alum Charles Croucher is 9News new chief political editor

Updated October 17 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:30am
Charles Croucher. Picture supplied.

Branxton boy and Hunter Valley Grammar School alum Charles Croucher has been named 9News' new chief political editor.

