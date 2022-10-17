The Maitland Mercury
Matt Soper-Lawler is Maitland Pickers best in 2022 premiership year

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:00am
Maitland Pickers president Frank Lawler with his son and Maitland Pickers 2022 Player of the Year Matt Soper-Lawler, Picture supplied

Maitland Pickers back Matt Soper-Lawler's outstanding season has been recognised with the 2022 Player of the Year Award at the annual awards night on Saturday at Club Maitland City.

Local News

