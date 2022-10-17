Matt Soper-Lawler is Maitland Pickers best in 2022 premiership year

Maitland Pickers back Matt Soper-Lawler's outstanding season has been recognised with the 2022 Player of the Year Award at the annual awards night on Saturday at Club Maitland City.
Soper-Lawler was an integral part of Maitland's Newcastle RL premiership and President's Cup victory, with his rock-hard defence and dynamic play from centre providing inspiration in both attack and defence.
He also received the first grade best back award and was able to share the award limelight with his father Pickers president Frank Lawler whose tireless work, which has led to the assembly of what is likely to go down as one of Maitland's greatest teams, honoured with the Club Person of the Year Award.
The club also marked the achievement of the Maitland Pickers netball team which won the Maitland Netball Association A-grade premiership in their first season.
Pickers premiership coach Matt Lantry received the Presidents Award and premiership captain Alex Langbridge received the Maitland City Council Sporting Excellence Award.
Sam Anderson was named first grade forward of the year, James Taylor won the coaches award and halfback Brock Lamb received the players' player award voted on by his peers.
The reserve grade player of the year award was won by Harry Whitfield, the Ladies League Tag award went to Liz Skillen and the under-19s was won by Blaik Schmidhauser.
It was a big night for Schmidhauser who also collected the under-19s players' player and two of the major awards the Max and Gladdy McMahon Old Boys and Supporters Club Best Defender and John Newcombe Award.
His teammate Justin Norris won the Frank Lawler Encouragement Award.
Ethan Edwards received the Terry Chipperfield and Daniel Charnock Perpetual Trophy for Rookie of the Year and Broc Hunt received the coveted Harry Hoffman Award.
The club also bestowed life membership honours on Peter Callinan, Steve Hardy, Gavin Montgomery, Shane Nulty and Craig Ballenden.
First grade debutants were Jackson Shade, Ethan Edwards, Harry Whitfield, Ethan Butterfield, Broc Hunt and Luke Fowler.
BEST FORWARD - Sam Anderson
BEST BACK - Matt Soper Lawler
COACHES AWARD - James Taylor
PLAYERS' PLAYER - Brock Lamb
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Matt Soper Lawler
BEST FORWARD - Junior Tuivaiti
BEST BACK - Jye Ireland
COACHES AWARD - Harry Whitfield
PLAYERS' PLAYER - Ben Ireland
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Harry Whitfield
BEST FORWARD - Emma Martin
BEST BACK - Ainsley Hughes
COACHES AWARD - Shae Ross
PLAYERS' PLAYER - Liz Skillen
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Liz Skillen
MOST IMPROVED - Amber Shipard
COACHES AWARD - Lara Shipard
PLAYERS' PLAYER - Nikki Robson
MOST CONSITENT PLAYER - Jess Mossman
BEST FORWARD - Justin Norris
BEST BACK - Jackson Eckford
COACHES AWARD - Ned Jennings
PLAYERS PLAYER - Blaik Schmidhauser
PLAYER OF YEAR - Blaik Schmidhauser
BEST FORWARD - Kade Fabri
BEST BACK - Zac Shaw
COACHES AWARD - Ashton Farrell
PLAYERS PLAYER - Ethan Quinn
