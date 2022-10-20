The Maitland Mercury
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts rain for Maitland this weekend

Updated October 20 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:58am
Clouds gather over Sempill Street, Maitland this week as rain is forecast across the weekend and into next week.

If you were hoping for a reprieve from the wet weather don't hold your breath because rain and showers are forecast for the weekend and into the start of next week.

