If you were hoping for a reprieve from the wet weather don't hold your breath because rain and showers are forecast for the weekend and into the start of next week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Maitland is set to receive between 15 and 25mm of rain on Friday with a top temp of 26 degrees. There is also a high chance of showers over the weekend - a possible thunderstorm forecast for Sunday. The bureau has forecast increasing showers for Monday, a shower or two for Tuesday and a possible shower for Wednesday with a day time top of 29 degrees.
Earlier this week the bureau issued a flood watch warning for Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River, starting Friday and going into the weekend. Minor to moderate flooding is possible as a low pressure system may bring heavy rain across NSW.
