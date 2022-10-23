Sophie Stapleford never thought she would play again.
Now, the inspirational Branxton 28-year-old has earned her first A-League Women's contract with the Newcastle Jets.
"Just complete shock if I can be honest it didn't properly sink in for a few days," Stapleford said of the news she had earned a contract.
"I was never expecting a contract I was happy with the invitation into the elite training group. But with this I hope I can continue my performances, to work hard and bring my positive energy to the squad."
The club announced on Thursday they had signed the Maitland Magpies captain and strike weapon.
Stapleford clocked her 100th appearance in Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition this season.
The milestone match came after a long and challenging journey for the Cessnock Public School's teacher's aide.
In April 2015, Stapleford was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in her sinus cavity. It came after 18 months of misdiagnosis, extreme fatigue and excruciating pain and required risky surgery to be removed.
She made her playing return almost two years later and has been widely regarded for the past few seasons as one of the best players in the women's premier competition.
Stapleford said she hoped her story may be able to provide some inspiration to anyone facing their own adversities.
"There are almost no words to properly describe how much this opportunity means to me and not just me but my family and friends as well. I have the most incredible supporters," Stapleford said.
"Everybody has their own story. With my story and this opportunity I've been given through all of the adversities I have faced, I hope it instills positivity and drive to people out there who might be struggling while going through their own journey."
Stapleford was one of a handful of NPLW NNSW players invited by Wilson to be part of an elite training group this year and did enough to earn a Jets contract.
"Sophie earned recognition this season with consistent performances for Maitland and backed this up with impressive sessions as part of the Elite Training Program I was running during the ALW off-season," Wilson said.
"She can be utilised in a number of positions due to the physical and technical qualities she possesses. This combined with her drive to make forward runs and play forward reflects the brand of football we aim to play and made her someone we were keen to work with.
"I think most of the football community in this area are aware of Sophie's background, the challenges she has faced but how hard she has worked and how much resilience she has shown to get here, and I can't wait to see what she is able to achieve working in this high-performance environment."
Stapleford put a frustrating start to the NPLW NNSW behind her - she broke her elbow, had COVID then tore her hamstring - to finish in dominant form for Maitland with an equal team-high 12 goals in 16 appearances.
She said she planned to play with Maitland again next season, but for now was concentrating on her Jets commitments and the adjustments needed to compete at the next level.
"The training is fantastic it's competitive, the intensity and expectations are high. Its a really positive environment with a lot of energy," she said.
"We've just finished our first full week of pre season and it's been great, the training and schedule is quiet the adjustment for me but I'm in the right environment with quality professionals to help me adjust."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.