Eight-year-old Evan Priestley from East Maitland may only be little but he sure has a big heart.
The youngster is cycling a whooping 13 kilometres throughout November to raise money for children with a disability, despite him facing his own daily challenges.
He is taking part in the Ready, Set, Move fundraiser so another child can have a custom bike just like his.
Last year Evan rode 12 kilometres for Ready, Set, Move and said he wants to step it up one at a time and has decided to challenge himself to ride 13 kilometres this year.
Evan who has Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which causes pain and fatigue throughout his body, got his own custom bike in 2020 and hasn't looked back.
His mum Emily Priestley said, Evan was gifted his custom Freedom Wheels bike by the Australian Lions Children Mobility Foundation.
The not for profit group Freedom Wheels designs and builds bikes specifically suited to a person's cognitive and physical needs.
"He couldn't ride a normal bike before, so the adaptive bike allows him to ride without pain and for longer," Mrs Priestley said.
Since getting his custom bike, Evan has been paying it forward and Mrs Priestley said last year Evan raised enough money for another child to get a custom bike.
Mrs Priestley said, Evan was so happy he was able to help another child.
"I think it was good to fund a whole bike so he could physically see the results of what he's been doing," she said.
Mrs Priestley said, Evan is a kid just like anyone else and his custom bike has allowed him to be able to gain his freedom.
Evan has two older brothers, Liam, 15 and Cohen, 13 and Mrs Priestley said Evan's custom bike has allowed him to be able to ride with his big brothers, as well as his friends.
"He just wants to be like everyone else, so this allows him too," she said.
Evan's bike has a back rest with special pedals and custom brakes, which allows him to ride like the wind.
Australian wheelchair rugby player Ryley Batt, OAM, was left in the dust by Evan and his custom bike when the pair met in September.
"It's faster than Ryley Batt," Evan said.
Mrs Priestley added, Ryley Batt is such a good role model for Evan and other kids like Evan.
"He shows these kids what they can do if they want to," she said.
To help Evan help other children, you can donate here: https://www.readysetmove.org.au/fundraisers/evanpriestley/readysetmove-d
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
