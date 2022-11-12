The Maitland Mercury
Our History

CWA's Younger Set was a nationwide CWA-related society for unmarried women aged 18 to 30

By Lisa Thomas
Updated November 13 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
Members of the Maitland Younger Set at the 1959 State Conference in Sydney. Pictured from left - Georgina Buckley, Wanda Earl and Lynette Earl.

During World War II many of Maitland's young women joined the Country Women's Association's Younger Set to support the war effort. The Younger Set was a nationwide CWA-related society for unmarried women between the ages of 18 and 30.

