The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fifty conservation-bred regent honeyeaters have been released into the Lower Hunter

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:03am, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the Regent Honeyeaters released in the Lower Hunter last week. Picture by Alex Pike DPE.
A regent honeyeater takes flight. Picture by Alex Pike DPE.
Woodland Bird Program Manager Mick Roderick

Fifty conservation-bred regent honeyeaters have been released into the Lower Hunter as part of a project to boost the wild population of one of Australia's rarest birds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.