Toby Price third after reigning champ Sunderland crashes on day one of Dakar Rally

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Australia's Toby Price is third after stage one of the 2023 Dakar Rally which claimed one of the race favourites and 2022 champion Sam Sunderland who crashed out with a broken shoulder blade just 52km into the race.

