The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Daniel Sanders wins stage 3 to lead Dakar Rally, Toby Price sixth

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 4 2023 - 9:57am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Daniel Sanders won Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally to take the overall lead. Picture courtesy of Dakar Rally.

Australia's Daniel Sanders has claimed the overall lead after winning stage 3 of the Dakar Rally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.