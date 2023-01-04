The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Daniel Sanders leads Dakar Rally as Toby Price climbs to fourth

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 5 2023 - 9:04am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Price climbed to fifth overall after finishing fourth on Stage 4 of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture courtesy of Dakar Rally.

Australia's Daniel Sanders continues to lead the 2023 Dakar Rally despite finishing eighth on Stage 4 of the world's toughest endurance race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.