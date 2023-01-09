The Maitland Mercury
Doyle swoops on rivals to claim stunning round three win in Aussie Speedway title

Updated January 10 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:00am
Jason Doyle made it three from three with victory in the third round of the 2023 Australian Solo Speedway Championship at Kurri Kurri on Monday night. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

In front of a huge crowd, local favorite Jason Doyle won round three of the Australian Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Monday night.

