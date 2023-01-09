Doyle swoops on rivals to claim stunning round three win in Aussie Speedway title

In front of a huge crowd, local favorite Jason Doyle won round three of the Australian Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Monday night.
It was a dramatic night for the 2017 World Champion who learned during the event a member of his family in the crowd required medical attention and later crashed in the first corner of the opening lap of his semi-final.
In a show of his champion qualities, Newcastle's Doyle was able to refocus and in a gutsy and highly skilled move swept down from the outside gate in the final to lead from the opening bend to win it from Jack Holder, another local favourite Rohan Tungate and Brady Kurtz.
Getting to the final looked no certainty as he lay prone on the track when he crashed on the opening lap of his semi-final.
However, the three-time Australian champion got to his feet and was given the all clear to continue racing and finished second in the re-running of the race behind 2016 Aussie champion Kurtz.
"We had to battle hard, normally gate two comes good in the end," Doyle said of his choice to choose gate two and crashing in the semi-final.
"It was pretty wet in the semi-final just to get the final I was super happy."
Victory in the final ensured Doyle maintained his lead in the series, although it was cut by one point with Holder outstanding on the night with five heat wins and second place in the final to collect 18 points and take his series tally to 47.
Doyle won his first two qualifying heats but finished second to Holder and Tungate in his next two races before winning his fifth qualifying race to finish on 13 qualify points and with four points from winning the final he goes into the final round at Brisbane with 50 points .
After claiming his fifth NSW title late last year and partnering Doyle and defending Aussie champion Max Fricke to win 2022 Speedway of Nations series, Holder has set his sights on a debut Australian title and was delighted with his performance in the rounds but disappointed to lose the final.
"The fat lady isn't singing yet, but I'm coming," Holder said hoping for ultimate success in the final round of the series. "Unbeaten in the heats was awesome and then the semi-final. It is pretty cut-throat and nerve wracking because you need to get to that final.
"I did the right thing in the final but then Doyley got that dream run."
Tungate, who the won the Australian title in 2018, has moved up to third overall with 14 points from round three taking his tally to 38.
He praised the Kurri Kurri Speedway Club president Peter Campton, committee and volunteers for an outstanding job on preparing the track.
"Campo puts on a good track and all the guys who help him so a big applause to them," Tungate said.
"I love racing here in front of my fans and family and it was nice to finish on the podium. I just need to keep on pushing on from here and pick up some more points."
Tungate moved ahead of defending champion, Max Fricke who had a frustrating night by failing to reach semi-finals and adding just eight points to his tally to take it to 36.
Kurtz is fifth on 34 points. followed by Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering who is equal on 31 points with Mildura's Justin Sedgmen. Former world champion Chris Holder is eighth on 30 points.
After making the final in round two at Albury, Pickering was third behind Jack Holder and Tungate his his semi-final.
The deciding round of the championship will be held at North Brisbane on Wednesday night.
AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS: 1 Jason Doyle 50, 2 Jack Holder 47, 3 Rohan Tungate 38, 4 Max Fricke 36, 5 Brady Kurtz 34, 6= Justin Sedgmen 31, Josh Pickering 31, 8 Chris Holder 30, 9 Zach Cook 20, 10 Zane Keleher 14, 11 James Pearson 13, 12= Sam Masters 8, Ben Cook 8, 14= Patrick Hamilton 5, Jye Etheridge 5, 16 Cooper Riordan 4, 17 Fraser Bowes 3, 18 Brayden McGuinness 2, 19= Maurice Brown 0, Michael West 0, Kane Lawrence 0.
