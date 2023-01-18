The Maitland Mercury
Maitland youth development paying dividends for Saints and Sydney Swans

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 12:26pm
Lucas Doherty, Wally Pankhurst, Riley Newstead, Xavier Russell and Riley Hawes lead a sprint session during preseason training at Lochinvar. Picture by Grant Power.

The Maitland Saints enter the 2023 season with three of their exciting young crop of players from last season's under-17 premiership in the Sydney Swans under-18s.

