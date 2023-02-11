The man was a committed booster of Maitland. He had to be: a positive attitude towards the community a paper served was essential to reader loyalty and thus the paper's survival. A piece he wrote in the Mercury in 1883 is indicative: "There is no town in the colony, I think, which is more soundly prosperous than West Maitland. There is no other town, so far as I have learned, where so many persons prosper, in proportion to the small number who fail in business".