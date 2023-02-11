The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

TW Tucker Mercury's part-owner and editor was a formidable force

By Chas Keys
February 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW Tucker, The Mercury's part owner and editor.

A major influence in the running of the Maitland Mercury in its first half-century was Thomas William Tucker (1815-95), one of the paper's original proprietors and a long-term reporter and editor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.