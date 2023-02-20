It was grand final day for three Maitland Junior Cricket teams on Sunday with the teams fighting it out in the U13, U15 and U17 Central North Zone Challenge.
The U17s Maitland Maroon won their grand final against Tamworth Blue claiming the Col Dent Shield after a dominant run chase.
The U15s Maitland Maroon came out on top against the Armidale Bushrangers in the John Kilborn Shield with an excellent bowling performance.
While the U13s were defeated by Coalfields who were able to chase down their total in the George Denton Shield.
Under-17
Maitland Maroon sent Tamworth Blue into bat after winning the toss and restricting them to 156 all out after 38 overs.
Wickets were shared amongst the bowlers with Charlie Walker taking 2/28, Oscar Walker 2/24 and captain Thomas Thorpe picking up 2/18.
Maitland was able to chase down the Tamworth total in 34 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.
They were led by opening batsmen Harry Scowen who scored 74 not out, supported by Jaxon Brooks reaching 22 and Oscar Walker 21.
Under-15
Maitland Maroon set up a commanding win against the Armidale Bushrangers in their Grand Final with a first innings total of 160.
Captain Harrison Dunn was the standout for Maitland scoring 81 while Sonny Whittaker made 16.
Armidale were bowled out for 66 in response, Thomas Long the standout with the ball taking 4/8 from 4.4 overs with Stirling Strachan picking up 2/8 from his 9 overs.
Under-13
Maitland Maroon went down in their grand final to Coalfields after losing the toss and being sent into bat.
Maitland were bowled out for 84 midway through the 27th over with opener Blake Coyle top scorning on 25.
Coalfields were able to chase down the Maitland total in the 26th over for the loss of 2 wickets with Maitland bowlers Nicholas Hair taking 1/4 from 4 overs and Calian Hartwell picking up 1/8 from 2.
