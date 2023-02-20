The Maitland Mercury
All the action from Maitland junior representative cricket

By Ben Carr
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:42am, first published February 20 2023 - 5:26pm
Action from the U17s Col Dent Shield grand final - Maitland Maroon v Tamworth Blue.

It was grand final day for three Maitland Junior Cricket teams on Sunday with the teams fighting it out in the U13, U15 and U17 Central North Zone Challenge.

