The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Hockey administrator and coach Ros Sherlock wins Volunteer of the Year Award

BC
By Ben Carr
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ros Sherlock receives her Community Volunteer of the Year award at the Hockey NSW Annual Awards held in Newcastle on Saturday night. Picture Supplied

Hunter Hockey secretary Ros Sherlock has been recognised for her tireless efforts and commitment to Hockey in Maitland receiving the Community Volunteer of the Year award from Hockey NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BC

Ben Carr

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.