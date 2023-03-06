The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Maitland Triathlon returns to Morpeth this Sunday after October event postponed

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Triathlon will return to Morpeth this Sunday after being postponed in October. Photo Lee Piggott

The Quarry Mining Maitland Triathlon will return to the streets of Morpeth and Duckenfield this Sunday for the first time since 2021 after being postponed last October due to extreme weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.