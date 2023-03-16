Welcome to The Mercury's special 32-page publication introducing Maitland's 2023 Kinders and Captains.
With term one well underway, the new kindergarten crew have been settling in to their schools across the Maitland region.
The school captains and leaders, who are the face of their school community in 2022, have been helping the new generation to settle in while they get comfortable in their new roles themselves.
This special publication gives you a chance to meet our newcomers and our new leaders for this school year.
. All Saints' College Maitland
. Nillo Infants School
. Millers Forest Public School
. Hinton Public School
. Black Hill Public School
. East Maitland Public School
. Bolwarra Public School
. Gillieston Public School
. Maitland Grossmann High School
. Kurri Kurri High School
. Lochinvar Public School
. Maitland Public School
. Metford Public School
. Morpeth Public School
. Rutherford Public School
. St Joseph's College
. Tarro Public School
. Telarah Public School
. Tenambit Public School
Good luck to the region's kinders and captains in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.