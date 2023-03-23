One-fifth of electorate has already voted in Maitland, Cessnock and Upper Hunter

Pre-polling and postal votes are again proving incredibly popular with voters with about 20 per cent of the Maitland, Cessnock and Upper Hunter already casting their vote in the March 25 NSW election.
In the Maitland electorate 12,406 of the 60,404 enrolled voters or 20.54 per cent had cast votes ahead of Saturday.
In the Cessnock electorate the rate was 21.4 per cent or 13,062 of 62,085 voters.
In the seat of Upper Hunter which takes in Lorn, Bolwarra and Branxton, the combined pre-poll and postal vote stood at 12,133 voters or 19.48 per cent of the 62,273 voters.
Pre-polling continues through to 8pm on Thursday and from 8.30am to 6pm Friday.
Maitland pre-polling places
Cessnock pre-polling places
Upper Hunter pre-polling places
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.