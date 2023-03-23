The Maitland Mercury
One-fifth of electorate has already voted in Maitland, Cessnock and Upper Hunter

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:11pm
Pre-polling in East Maitland on Wednesday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Pre-polling and postal votes are again proving incredibly popular with voters with about 20 per cent of the Maitland, Cessnock and Upper Hunter already casting their vote in the March 25 NSW election.

